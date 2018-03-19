Crunch time in Varsity Cup as teams look to secure semi-final spots

The two televised games see FNB CUT play host to FNB Ikeys in the early kick off, while FNB Tuks welcome FNB UJ to the Tuks Stadium in the final clash of the night.

JOHANNESBURG – The penultimate round of Varsity Cup fixtures takes place today with the battle for semi-final places heating up as the regular season nears its end.

The two televised games see FNB CUT play host to FNB Ikeys in the early kick off, while FNB Tuks welcome FNB UJ to the Tuks Stadium in the final clash of the night.

FNB Ikeys could close the gap on fourth placed FNB UJ to just one point should they claim a bonus point victory and UJ lose out to Tuks.

The Cape side head into their clash with CUT off the back of a bye last week and will be well rested ahead of their visit to the CUT Rugby Stadium.

Their hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after becoming the first team to lose to FNB Tuks last time, going down 54-26 to the defending champions.

Tuks have no chance of making the semi-final stage but can have a massive influence in the race for fourth spot.

Should the Pretoria outfit beat UJ, it will set up an all or nothing clash in the final round when the men from Johannesburg welcome the Ikey Tigers to the UJ Stadium where a place in the semi-finals will be at stake.

FNB Wits could go a long way to securing a home semi-final when they take on FNB NWU, where a win would move Wits above their North West opponents into second.

The side from Braamfontein have a bye in the last round of fixtures, while NWU take on table toppers FNB Maties, who have already secured a home semi-final.

The night's other game sees FNB Madibaz go in search of their first win of the competition when they take on FNB Shimlas at Xerox Shimla Park.

Both sides are coming off resounding losses in the previous round, with Madibaz going down 19-0 to Maties and Shimlas being thumped 56-21 by NWU.