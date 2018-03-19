Court to hand down judgment in Gupta plane grounding case
The Export Development Canada further claimed it is concerned the Guptas may use the aircraft to escape justice or for some other unlawful means.
PRETORIA – The High Court in Johannesburg is today expected to hand down judgment in an application by the Canadian government’s Export Development Canada (EDC) to ground the Guptas' private jet.
The EDC approached the court earlier this month to ask that the infamous aircraft with registration ZS-Oak be de-registered and placed into safekeeping at a South African or British airport.
The company loaned the Guptas $41-million of the $52-million purchase price in 2015.
The EDC argued that it faces enormous risk for continued association with the Guptas through the loan.
It further claimed it is concerned the Guptas may use the aircraft to escape justice or for some other unlawful means.
The court heard that it has refused to accept payments for the aircraft from the Guptas because of the concern that the funds may be the proceeds of crime.
Last month, the Gupta plane became untraceable after the tracking device was switched off.
The controversial family has rejected claims that the plane will be used for unlawful activity.
Popular in World
-
Russia claims Britain could be source of nerve agent in attack
-
Ajay Gupta fled India on day Zuma resigned, report
-
Explosion in Austin wounds two men, FBI on scene
-
[CARTOON] Hawking goes beyond the Event Horizon
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on presidential re-election
-
Turkish forces and Syrian allies drive Kurds from Afrin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.