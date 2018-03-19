Court to hand down judgment in Gupta plane grounding case

The Export Development Canada further claimed it is concerned the Guptas may use the aircraft to escape justice or for some other unlawful means.

PRETORIA – The High Court in Johannesburg is today expected to hand down judgment in an application by the Canadian government’s Export Development Canada (EDC) to ground the Guptas' private jet.

The EDC approached the court earlier this month to ask that the infamous aircraft with registration ZS-Oak be de-registered and placed into safekeeping at a South African or British airport.

The company loaned the Guptas $41-million of the $52-million purchase price in 2015.

The EDC argued that it faces enormous risk for continued association with the Guptas through the loan.

It further claimed it is concerned the Guptas may use the aircraft to escape justice or for some other unlawful means.

The court heard that it has refused to accept payments for the aircraft from the Guptas because of the concern that the funds may be the proceeds of crime.

Last month, the Gupta plane became untraceable after the tracking device was switched off.

The controversial family has rejected claims that the plane will be used for unlawful activity.