High Court rules in favour of grounding Gupta jet
The High Court has decided that the family's private jet must be handed over to EDC and stored at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ruled in favour of the Canadian government’s Export Development Canada (EDC) to ground the Guptas' private jet.
The EDC approached the court earlier this month to ask that the infamous aircraft with registration ZS-Oak be de-registered and placed into safekeeping at a South African or British airport.
The court has decided that jet must be handed over to EDC and stored at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg.
The company loaned the Guptas $41 million of the $52 million purchase price in 2015.
The EDC argued that it faces enormous risk for continued association with the Guptas through the loan.
It further claimed it is concerned the Guptas may use the aircraft to escape justice or for some other unlawful means.
The court heard that it has refused to accept payments for the aircraft from the Guptas because of the concern that the funds may be the proceeds of crime.
More details to follow.
