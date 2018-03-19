CoJ to hold training session on listeriosis for informal traders
Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse says informal traders will be informed about how to prepare and handle food in the light of the recent outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) will on Monday morning host an education and training session in Ferndale on listeriosis for informal traders.
Over 180 people have died of listeria since last January and nearly a thousand more have contracted the bacteria, most of them in Gauteng.
Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse says informal traders will be informed about how to prepare and handle food in the light of the recent outbreak.
She says these traders play a crucial role in contributing to the city’s economy.
“Listeriosis awareness as well as food hygiene training session to target informal traders, particularly those who handle food as part of an ongoing campaign in light of the listeriosis outbreak.”
At the same time, the Shoprite Group says customers can return any Farmers Deli red and smoked viennas for a full refund after ordering a nationwide recall amid a listeriosis scare.
On Friday, the retailer confirmed listeria was found in a single batch of red viennas but adds it’s not the strain linked to the recent listeria outbreak affecting Enterprise Foods.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases' Juno Thomas says ongoing tests are being done.
“Shoprite is being extra cautious and they are testing everything, even though it hasn’t yet confirmed those lab results, they’ve acted on it has and done a recall.”
Timeline
-
Health Ministry confirms listeria presence at Rainbow Chicken plant in FS
-
Motsoaledi condemns ‘misleading’ Rainbow Chicken statement on listeria
-
NCID says no need for panic after Shoprite recall of Farmer’s Deli viennas
-
Shoprite says recalled Farmer's Deli red Viennas following discovery of listeria
Popular in Local
-
Atlantis high unemployment addressed with green energy
-
Cops, Home Affairs officials among 9 arrested for crossborder car smuggling
-
Parktown Boys High's former assistant coach faces at least 160 charges
-
Thornton woman (56) arrested for drug possession
-
Brian Molefe, Zola Tsotsi to have say at Parly probe into state capture
-
State Security Agency hits Jacques Pauw's book publishers with cease letter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.