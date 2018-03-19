CoJ to hold training session on listeriosis for informal traders

Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse says informal traders will be informed about how to prepare and handle food in the light of the recent outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) will on Monday morning host an education and training session in Ferndale on listeriosis for informal traders.

Over 180 people have died of listeria since last January and nearly a thousand more have contracted the bacteria, most of them in Gauteng.

She says these traders play a crucial role in contributing to the city’s economy.

“Listeriosis awareness as well as food hygiene training session to target informal traders, particularly those who handle food as part of an ongoing campaign in light of the listeriosis outbreak.”

At the same time, the Shoprite Group says customers can return any Farmers Deli red and smoked viennas for a full refund after ordering a nationwide recall amid a listeriosis scare.

On Friday, the retailer confirmed listeria was found in a single batch of red viennas but adds it’s not the strain linked to the recent listeria outbreak affecting Enterprise Foods.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases' Juno Thomas says ongoing tests are being done.

“Shoprite is being extra cautious and they are testing everything, even though it hasn’t yet confirmed those lab results, they’ve acted on it has and done a recall.”