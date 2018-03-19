City of Ekurhuleni says will suspend bus services ahead of taxi strike

It's understood the Ekhurhuleni taxi industry plans to block the R21 and R24, allegedly to protest against the metro's withdrawal of funding for a new bus system.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekhurhuleni says it will suspend bus services on Tuesday as a result of a planned taxi strike.

The city says no buses will be operating as a precautionary measure against potential acts of violence during the strike.

City of Ekhurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said: “We urge our commuters to find alternative transportation tomorrow to work and various destinations because we will not be providing the bus services. And this is to ensure that our commuters are safe, our bus drivers are safe and our property as a municipality is safe.”

Access to OR Tambo International Airport could be affected as a result of the bus strike.

Management at the airport is advising travellers to make arrangements to ensure they're on time for flights.