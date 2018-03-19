Capetonians warned against buying illegal pesticide from informal traders

The city says the sale of 'Methamidophos' has become more common in communities.

CAPE TOWN - Officials are urging people to avoid an illegal pesticide being sold by certain informal traders.

The city says the sale of 'Methamidophos' has become more common in communities.

However, it's the same poison that landed 10 people in in hospital about three months ago.

The City of Cape Town’s Wayne Dyson says law enforcement, police and health officials seized the chemical at a Langa taxi rank last week.

“The guys went to the shop and found poison on the shelves which are illegal. The poison was then tested in a lab.”

Dyason says the chemical is sold in a white bottle with a yellow label.

“It’s a liquid and looks like anything else on the shelves, in the meantime it’s poison.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)