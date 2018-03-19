Cape teen survives after being stabbed multiple times outside school

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old teen is recovering at home after being stabbed multiple times outside the school gates of a Mitchells Plain school.

According to the pupil, there was an altercation during break time. The boy was then allegedly attacked by a group of eight pupils with scissors and a screwdriver after school.

The South African Police Service says a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm has been opened.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says no arrests have been made yet.

“A 15-year-old male learner was stabbed in his back at a Mitchells Plain school. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Since October last year, at least seven pupils have been involved in school stabbing incidents and one has died.

The incidents occurred in Delft, Hanover Park, Atlantis and Mitchells Plain.

The Western Cape Education Department says they aware of the incident and are investigating the matter.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)