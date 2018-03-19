Britain says $500mn from alleged fraud can be returned to Angola
Last week, Angolan prosecutors charged former central bank governor, Valter Filipe da Silva, in relation to the alleged $500 million fraud attempted against the Angolan government.
LUANDA - Britain’s National Crime Agency said on Monday $500 million frozen in the UK as part of an ongoing investigation into a potential fraud against Angola’s central bank can be returned to the southern African country.
“The necessary authority has now been provided for the monies to be returned to the Angolan Authorities,” an emailed response to questions said.
Last week, Angolan prosecutors charged former central bank governor, Valter Filipe da Silva, in relation to the alleged $500 million fraud attempted against the Angolan government last year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The source said the attempted fraud occurred in the final weeks of the presidency of José Eduardo dos Santos when $500 million was transferred from the central bank to an account in the United Kingdom. It was, however, flagged as suspicious by British authorities and frozen.
Angola’s prosecutors’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to contact da Silva.
In January, in response to questions about the case sent by Reuters, Britain’s National Crime Agency said: “We can confirm that the NCA’s international corruption unit is investigating a case of potential fraud against the Angolan Government.”
According to a separate source, NCA investigators have visited Luanda and held meetings with top government officials.
On Thursday, the NCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The news was first broken earlier on Thursday by the blog Maka Angola run by activist and journalist Rafael Marques.
President João Lourenço has vowed to combat an endemic culture of corruption since taking office in September after nearly 38 years of rule by dos Santos.
“No one is so rich and powerful that they cannot be punished and no one is so poor that they cannot be protected,” he said at his inauguration.
Popular in Africa
-
Mugabe could lose immunity, privileges over comments on Mnangagwa's presidency
-
Zim changes law limiting majority ownership by state to diamond, platinum mines
-
Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans return $591mn stashed abroad
-
Ramaphosa to lead SA delegation to AU summit in Rwanda
-
Ramaphosa leads SA delegation to extraordinary AU summit
-
Authorities: Tropical storm Eliakim kills 17 in Madagascar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.