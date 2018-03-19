‘Dlamini lied to Sassa inquiry to avoid being held personally liable’
The inquiry investigating Bathabile Dlamini's role in the debacle has been hearing closing arguments on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry has heard that former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini concealed the truth in her testimony in order to absolve herself from being held personally liable for the social grants crisis.
The inquiry investigating Dlamini's role in the debacle has been hearing closing arguments on Monday.
Advocacy group The Black Sash Trust approached the Constitutional Court in March last year after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants.
Why didn't minister Dlamini disclose to the Constitutional Court her role in the controversial work streams?
That's the question the inquiry is seeking answers to.
Legal counsel have accused Dlamini of deliberately withholding information on the controversial work streams so she would not be held personally liable for their failure.
The Black Sash Trust's advocate Geoff Budlender said: “It was in her attempt to avoid her potential liability for costs that she obscured and, in fact, lied about her role in the appointment of the work streams.”
Dlamini's defence has argued the minister did not act in bad faith or intentionally mislead the court.
The enquiry has concluded.
Popular in Local
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R17,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad
-
AfriForum to press ahead with international campaign on land issue
-
Tiger Brands closes Pretoria factory after listeria detected
-
'No basis for taxpayers to carry cost of Zuma legal fees'
-
Indian authorities want Guptas to answer questions on fraud, money laundering
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.