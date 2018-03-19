‘Dlamini lied to Sassa inquiry to avoid being held personally liable’

The inquiry investigating Bathabile Dlamini's role in the debacle has been hearing closing arguments on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry has heard that former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini concealed the truth in her testimony in order to absolve herself from being held personally liable for the social grants crisis.

Advocacy group The Black Sash Trust approached the Constitutional Court in March last year after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants.

Why didn't minister Dlamini disclose to the Constitutional Court her role in the controversial work streams?

That's the question the inquiry is seeking answers to.

Legal counsel have accused Dlamini of deliberately withholding information on the controversial work streams so she would not be held personally liable for their failure.

The Black Sash Trust's advocate Geoff Budlender said: “It was in her attempt to avoid her potential liability for costs that she obscured and, in fact, lied about her role in the appointment of the work streams.”

Dlamini's defence has argued the minister did not act in bad faith or intentionally mislead the court.

The enquiry has concluded.