As clock ticks, Motshekga calls urgent meeting after pit toilet death

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for an urgent meeting with provincial education departments to discuss issues around school infrastructure.

The minister has taken action following the death of five-year-old Viwe Jal i who drowned in a pit toilet at a school in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape last week.

Motshekga has heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to work on getting rid of pit toilets at schools across the country.

Last week Ramaphosa gave Motshekga a month to deliver an audit on school sanitation and three months to roll-out proper infrastructure.

Motshekga says while maintenance and construction of infrastructure is constitutionally a provincial government competency, her department will work with provincial officials to ensure the president's directive is addressed.

She says in the past, where there's been a special need, national government has been able to create a special dispensation to help support provinces.

The ministry last week said over 5,000 school maintenance projects are underway across the country, but the Eastern Cape's maintenance budget is already depleted.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department has confirmed there are no pit toilets at any schools in the province.

