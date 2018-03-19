All to play for in final round of Sunfoil Series

The Cobras would not be outdone and posted an even bigger total of 460 on a batting friendly pitch in Paarl.

JOHANNESBURG - Round nine of the Sunfoil Series concluded this weekend with all three matches ending in draws as the Cape Cobras maintained a two-point lead over the Warriors at the top of the table.

The Titans posted a massive 435 for 9 in their first innings against the Cobras, thanks to 105 from opener Andrea Agathangelou and 129 from Farhaan Behardien.

The Cobras would not be outdone, however, and posted an even bigger total of 460 on a batting friendly pitch in Paarl.

Not to be overshadowed by his opening counterpart, Pieter Malan top scored for the hosts with a brilliant knock of 180, spending 11 hours in the middle and facing almost 500 deliveries.

Fellow opener Andrew Puttick also played his part, scoring 86 as the pair put on 163 for the first wicket.

Agathangelou was again the aggressor in the Titan’s second innings, smashing 77 from just 83 balls before captains Dane Piedt and Heinrich Klaasen agreed to end the match as a draw after the second session on Sunday.

Elsewhere, weather interrupted a potentially thrilling run chase for the Dolphins as rain forced a draw with the Lions in the final session of play.

The Dolphins were chasing a very reachable target of 285 in their second innings before rain had the final say with the visitors on 199 for 7.

The total was set up, thanks largely to 112 from Reeza Hendricks in the Lions second innings as well as a brilliant all-round performance by Beuran Hendricks, who took 5 wickets and scored 68 runs.

Half-centuries from openers Sarel Erwee and Vaughn Van Jaarsveld threatened to take the game away from the hosts, but two wickets apiece for Mulder, Phangiso and Jamison saw the Lions claw their way back into contention before the game was eventually decided by the weather.

The most entertaining game was by far the clash between the Warriors and the Knights, with the game heading into the final over before eventually ending in a draw.

Knights captain Rudi Second declared with his team on 248 for 8 in their second innings to set the Warriors a total of 256 in 64 overs.

Edward Moore smashed 73 from 101 while he was ably supported by skipper JJ Smuts with 41 as the Warriors looked on course for their second win of the series.

However, 6 wickets from Werner Coetsee helped restrict the home side to 248 for 8 by the end of play.

The results mean that the Warriors have leapfrogged the Cobras at the top of the standings with the Knights rounding out the top three.

The final round of fixtures gets underway on Thursday with five teams still in with a mathematical chance of winning the series.

The Warriors need nothing but a win against the Dolphins if they want to win the four-day title for the first time.

Elsewhere, the Cobras head into their clash with the Lions knowing that a win would secure them the trophy, should the Warriors draw or lose in Durban. The Knights can still retain their title should they beat the Titans and the Warriors and Cobras lose.