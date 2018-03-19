Popular Topics
9 govt officials arrested for illegally releasing parolees for financial gain

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the investigation into the home affairs and correctional services officials started in 2016.

The Ministers of Police, Home Affairs, as well as National Commissioner of Police holds a press briefing on a significant breakthrough on corruption within the Prison and Home Affairs environment. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Nine officials from the departments of Home affairs and Correctional Services have been arrested for allegedly illegally releasing at least 36 parolees for financial gain.

At a briefing in Pretoria this morning, the two departments announced that a specialised team of detectives worked tirelessly to crack a web of corrupt activities involving their own officials.

They will now face charges of contravention of the combating and prevention of corrupt activities act.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the investigation into the home affairs and correctional services officials started in 2016 and was headed by crime intelligence.

He says most of the 36 female parolees that were illegally released were drug smugglers.

These illegal releases enabled foreign parolees and ex-convicts to leave the country freely so they could continue with their criminal activities.

It’s also been revealed this morning that the officials who enabled this illegal operation demanded bribes of between R3,000 and R6,000.

