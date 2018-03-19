9 govt officials arrested for illegally releasing parolees for financial gain
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the investigation into the home affairs and correctional services officials started in 2016.
CAPE TOWN – Nine officials from the departments of Home affairs and Correctional Services have been arrested for allegedly illegally releasing at least 36 parolees for financial gain.
At a briefing in Pretoria this morning, the two departments announced that a specialised team of detectives worked tirelessly to crack a web of corrupt activities involving their own officials.
They will now face charges of contravention of the combating and prevention of corrupt activities act.
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the investigation into the home affairs and correctional services officials started in 2016 and was headed by crime intelligence.
He says most of the 36 female parolees that were illegally released were drug smugglers.
These illegal releases enabled foreign parolees and ex-convicts to leave the country freely so they could continue with their criminal activities.
It’s also been revealed this morning that the officials who enabled this illegal operation demanded bribes of between R3,000 and R6,000.
Cele Says the investigation revealed that officials demanded 3000 for those form African countries and R6000 for those from outside Africa.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2018
Most of the parolees were drug smugglers or drug mules. They should have been sent to Lindela deportation centre after being released but they were instead sent to home affairs for “unprocedural early release”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2018
The officials arrested were allegedly involved in illegally releasing at least 36 parolees(all women) over a period of more than a year without following proper procedure for financial gain.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2018
