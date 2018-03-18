WC ANC says Professor Phakeng ideal person to run UCT
The UCT Council on Saturday made the announcement of Mamokgethi Phakeng's appointment after widespread speculation making the rounds on social media weeks prior.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) officials say newly-elected vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is the ideal person to ensure the University of Cape Town (UCT) makes policy changes while retaining its position as a leading university on the continent.
The UCT Council on Saturday made the announcement of Phakeng's appointment after widespread speculation making the rounds on social media weeks prior.
Phakeng is set to officially take up the position from the 1 July this year.
Provincial ANC spokesperson, Yonela Diko, says Professor Phakeng has already shown a clear understanding of what is at the core of the campus challenges.
“We are therefore confident that once at the helm of the university she will ensure that the university continues to rise is global rankings, she will ensure that the quality of professors and researchers at the university continue to improve and that its lecturers continue to be world-class.”
More in Local
-
MKMVA says concerns about Zuma trial ‘genuinely expressed’
-
Man (87) dies off coast of Jeffrey’s Bay
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R14,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on presidential re-election
-
2 people killed on WC roads this weekend
-
40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.