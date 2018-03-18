WC ANC says Professor Phakeng ideal person to run UCT

The UCT Council on Saturday made the announcement of Mamokgethi Phakeng's appointment after widespread speculation making the rounds on social media weeks prior.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) officials say newly-elected vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is the ideal person to ensure the University of Cape Town (UCT) makes policy changes while retaining its position as a leading university on the continent.

The UCT Council on Saturday made the announcement of Phakeng's appointment after widespread speculation making the rounds on social media weeks prior.

Phakeng is set to officially take up the position from the 1 July this year.

Provincial ANC spokesperson, Yonela Diko, says Professor Phakeng has already shown a clear understanding of what is at the core of the campus challenges.

“We are therefore confident that once at the helm of the university she will ensure that the university continues to rise is global rankings, she will ensure that the quality of professors and researchers at the university continue to improve and that its lecturers continue to be world-class.”