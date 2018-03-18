Theft, vandalism delay drilling at CT aquifer projects

Mayoral Committee member for Water, Xanthea Limberg says since July 2017 more than R5 million worth of hydrants, meters and valves have been stolen or damaged.

CAPE TOWN - Theft and vandalism at aquifer drilling sites have caused delays.

The City of Cape Town has three major aquifer projects in Atlantis, at Table Mountain and on the Cape Flats.

The city says thieves are stealing tools, batteries, vehicles and any materials that have scrap value.

Limberg says mostly the Cape Flats aquifer sites between the airport and Mitchell's Plain have been affected.

“We are looking at additional alternatives, perhaps private security but that is something that we haven’t put in place as yet.”

Limberg says some of the aquifers were supposed to come online this month, but that's now delayed to April, May and June.

“Each drilling site has experienced about a week or more of delays. we are attempting to make it up where possible.”

The City is urging residents to report vandalism.