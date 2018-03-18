Popular Topics
Suspect linked to cyclist murder to appear in court next week

The three men appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's court on Friday for the first time after a 68-year-old man was robbed and stabbed to death early last week.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A man is expected to appear in court next week in connection with the murder and robbery of a cyclist in Sun Valley, in Fish Hoek.

The three men appeared in the Simonstown Magistrate's court on Friday for the first time after a 68-year-old man was robbed and stabbed to death early last week.

Since then, the police have arrested two men for being in possession of stolen property, which included the murdered man's bicycle and mobile phone.

The third suspect was charged for murder.

The police's Andre Traut says, “Three suspects made a court appearance in Simon’s Town on Friday, two for possession of stolen property and one on a charge of murder.

“The murder suspect is due back in court next week for bail application. The two suspects charged with possession of stolen property were granted bail.”

