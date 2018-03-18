Sisulu to embark on continental visits in bid to strengthen ties

The department says the minister will also accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to the extraordinary summit of the heads of state and government of the African Union in Rwanda.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will over the next few days embark on several continental and local engagements.

It says these visits aimed at building and strengthening relations between South Africa and other countries.

The department says the minister will also accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to the extraordinary summit of the heads of state and government of the African Union in Rwanda.

The minister says the summit is expected to conclude issues related to the free trade and adopt the agreement on the establishment of the continental free trade area.

Spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “All of this is meant to just share the plans for the year and also to get feedback from different stakeholders on what are the challenges, what are the things that we need to prioritise. As you are aware, the president has also been engaging with a number of counterparts across SADC.”