SAA reportedly planning to spend over R30m on protection of key personnel
The Sunday Times is reporting that the carrier is considering the retrenchment of employees as a streamlining option to return it to profitability.
JOHANNESBURG – The struggling South African Airways (SAA) is reportedly planning to spend over R30 million on the protection of its key personnel ahead of an announcement on its intentions to make significant staff cuts.
The Sunday Times is reporting that the carrier is considering the retrenchment of employees as a streamlining option to return it to profitability.
However, it is also taking extensive measures to protect its executives in the light of this.
The paper is reporting that an internal document it’s seen shows that SAA has appointed a UK-based control risk company on a 24-month contract at a rate of R10,500 per person per day for five of its executives.
This move is reported to be in anticipation of an unpopular announcement from the broke airline that it wants to shed jobs.
However, airline spokesperson Tlali Tlali denied the contract was being implemented saying the services were not procured and therefore no payments had been made.
Other initiatives aimed at cutting costs include reviewing SAA's routes selling a portion of the airline and retiring old and in-efficient aircraft.
More in Local
-
De Lille says to consider options on what to do following nepotism claims
-
Prof Phakeng commits to UCT’s vision on transformation
-
Suspect linked to cyclist murder to appear in court next week
-
Health Ministry confirms listeria presence at Rainbow Chicken plant in FS
-
Reports: Zuma's lawyers expected to apply for bid to overturn NPA’s decision
-
DA wants transparency on how much govt spent on Zuma charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.