SAA reportedly planning to spend over R30m on protection of key personnel

The Sunday Times is reporting that the carrier is considering the retrenchment of employees as a streamlining option to return it to profitability.

JOHANNESBURG – The struggling South African Airways (SAA) is reportedly planning to spend over R30 million on the protection of its key personnel ahead of an announcement on its intentions to make significant staff cuts.

However, it is also taking extensive measures to protect its executives in the light of this.

The paper is reporting that an internal document it’s seen shows that SAA has appointed a UK-based control risk company on a 24-month contract at a rate of R10,500 per person per day for five of its executives.

This move is reported to be in anticipation of an unpopular announcement from the broke airline that it wants to shed jobs.

However, airline spokesperson Tlali Tlali denied the contract was being implemented saying the services were not procured and therefore no payments had been made.

Other initiatives aimed at cutting costs include reviewing SAA's routes selling a portion of the airline and retiring old and in-efficient aircraft.