Rondebosch pastor to appear in court on child porn related charges

CAPE TOWN – A Rondebosch pastor is expected to appear in court on 27 March on charges relating to child porn.

The youth pastor appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's court on Friday.

The police's Andre Traut says, “A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on charges relating to Electronic’s Communications Transaction Act.

“He made a court appearance in Bellville on Friday morning and the case has been postponed until 27 March for bail application.”

Police believe that as many as 60 children may have fallen victim to the pastor.