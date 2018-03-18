Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on presidential re-election
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his congratulations to the Chinese president Xi Jinping on his re-election as the president of China.
Ramaphosa says Xi Jinping's re-election is a vote of confidence by the people of China for his sterling leadership as well as his ability to steer the Asian nation well into the future.
He says South Africa is confident that the strong bilateral relations between the two countries built on a historical legacy of friendship and partnership - will continue to grow in scope and stature in the coming years.
Ramaphosa says South Africa’s cooperation with China in the political, economic and social spheres has grown significantly and continues to flourish since the establishment of the bilateral ties.
China’s largely rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday unanimously re-elected Xi Jinping as the country’s president.
The vote was witnessed by journalists inside central Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.
