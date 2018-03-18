Putin wins Russia's presidential election: exit poll

The voting projection, by pollster VTsIOM, put Communist party challenger Pavel Grudinin in second place with 11.2%.

MOSCOW - An exit poll showed Vladimir Putin won Russia’s presidential election held on Sunday with 73.9% of the vote.

The voting projection, by pollster VTsIOM, put Communist party challenger Pavel Grudinin in second place with 11.2%.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, head of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, was on 6.7%, and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak had 2.5%, the exit poll showed.