Prof Phakeng commits to UCT’s vision on transformation

She's joined the University of Cape Town in July 2016 as the deputy-vice-chancellor of research and internationalisation.

CAPE TOWN – Newly appointed University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgheti Phakeng, says the institution will be transformed, while building on its excellence.

Phakeng will take over the reins from outgoing Vice-Chancellor Max Price in July.

She's joined the University of Cape Town in July 2016 as the deputy-vice-chancellor of research and internationalisation.

Professor Phakeng says she's humbled to take over the position.

“I look forward to working with the DVCs, the EDs who are here and I’m committed to the vision that was approved by senate and council last year to ensure that UCT is inclusive, engaged and unapologetically African.”

Dr Price says Phakeng has the ability to lead one of the best universities on the globe.

“I think Professor Phakeng has the charisma and style, the presence and the network to do that.”