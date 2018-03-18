Police hunt for several suspects linked to Emmarentia shootout
Police are on the hunt for several suspects who opened fire in Johannesburg, injuring three people.
The shootout occurred in between police and a number of gunmen in Emmarentia on Saturday.
It’s understood police were following a car in the area when the criminals jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at police.
After a brief car chase, the heavily armed criminals then hijacked another vehicle after shooting the driver.
The police's Kay Makhubele “It’s more than four because we don’t know those who were using the other cars, but those who were shooting with the police were about four and then three firearms were recovered.”
