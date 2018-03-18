Pirates narrow Sundowns lead to a point after Arrows win

Pirates, who were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in midweek by Cape Town City, were looking to redeem themselves in the league and try and put pressure on Sundowns at the top of the table.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates are just a single point behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table when they beat Golden Arrows 2-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

The visitors started brightly but squandered a glorious opportunity to take the lead. Justin Shonga received a scrumptious pass from midfield, but his ball into the box for Mthokozisi Dube, who thought was brought down, was too strong.

The Buccaneers didn’t have to wait too long to find the opening goal though as nice interplay between Musa Nyatama and Thembinkosi Lorch found the back of the net just before the half-time whistle.

Controversy then blighted the start of the second half when Limbikani Mzava was sent off in a case of mistaken Identity. Mzwandile Buthelezi had gone in for a rough challenge on Luvuyo Memela but escaped punishment as Mzava was sent off.

The Sea Robbers then took advantage of the numerical advantage and doubled their lead through Dube.

Arrows then scored the consolation goal through Jabulani Shongwe, but it was little too late as Pirates wrapped up a 2-1 victory.

In the other result from the evening, Kaizer Chiefs dropped more points as they drew 0-0 with Amazulu.