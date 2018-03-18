Numsa condemns Greenpeace statement on IPP interdict

Greenpeace Africa has accused Numsa of inexplicably defending and protecting the coal industry, which disproportionately exploits people and natural resources in pursuit of profits.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it is disappointed by Greenpeace Africa’s statement that the union is sabotaging renewable energy in favour of coal and in the process, standing in the way of progress.

The NGO has accused Numsa of inexplicably defending and protecting the coal industry, which disproportionately exploits people and natural resources in pursuit of profits.

This comes after Numsa and Transform RSA were granted an urgent court interdict preventing the signing of 27 contracts with the independent renewable energy suppliers.

The union says it has interdicted the energy minister from signing the contracts because of the negative impact it would have on the working-class majority.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We are aware of Greenpeace’s ideological proclivity to capitalism and therefore we are not surprised at its irrational defence of the 27 IPPs and its diatribe against workers and their families. We wish to remind Greenpeace and our other critics that Numsa has the most advanced scientific and social vision for transiting from coal to safe renewable energy.”