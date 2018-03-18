Numsa condemns Greenpeace statement on IPP interdict
Greenpeace Africa has accused Numsa of inexplicably defending and protecting the coal industry, which disproportionately exploits people and natural resources in pursuit of profits.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it is disappointed by Greenpeace Africa’s statement that the union is sabotaging renewable energy in favour of coal and in the process, standing in the way of progress.
The NGO has accused Numsa of inexplicably defending and protecting the coal industry, which disproportionately exploits people and natural resources in pursuit of profits.
This comes after Numsa and Transform RSA were granted an urgent court interdict preventing the signing of 27 contracts with the independent renewable energy suppliers.
The union says it has interdicted the energy minister from signing the contracts because of the negative impact it would have on the working-class majority.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We are aware of Greenpeace’s ideological proclivity to capitalism and therefore we are not surprised at its irrational defence of the 27 IPPs and its diatribe against workers and their families. We wish to remind Greenpeace and our other critics that Numsa has the most advanced scientific and social vision for transiting from coal to safe renewable energy.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.