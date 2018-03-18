MKMVA says concerns about Zuma trial ‘genuinely expressed’
The association has clapped back at National Association of Democratic Lawyers president Mvuso Notyesi, saying he misrepresented the MKMVA's earlier statement as an attack on the judiciary.
JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it has noted the criticism charged against it by the president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL), Mvuso Notyesi.
In the criticism, Notyesi says the veterans’ association is 'mischievous' and 'disingenuous' in raising concerns about the impact that negative media coverage would have on former president Jacob Zuma's prospective trial.
In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the veterans’ association has clapped back at Notyesi, saying he misrepresented the MKMVA's earlier statement as an attack on the judiciary.
The association's Carl Niehaus has emphasised the MKMVA's confidence in the judiciary and has instead called on NADEL to recognise what they think is a "genuinely expressed concern".
“Instead of attacking MKVMVA as a fellow progressive organisation that is very similarly committed to achieving a just and democratic society just as NADEL is, we believe that the president of NADEL would have done much better by taking our genuinely expressed concern on board.”
More in Local
-
WC ANC says Professor Phakeng ideal person to run UCT
-
Man (87) dies off coast of Jeffrey’s Bay
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R14,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on presidential re-election
-
2 people killed on WC roads this weekend
-
40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.