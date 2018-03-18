MKMVA says concerns about Zuma trial ‘genuinely expressed’

The association has clapped back at National Association of Democratic Lawyers president Mvuso Notyesi, saying he misrepresented the MKMVA's earlier statement as an attack on the judiciary.

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it has noted the criticism charged against it by the president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL), Mvuso Notyesi.

In the criticism, Notyesi says the veterans’ association is 'mischievous' and 'disingenuous' in raising concerns about the impact that negative media coverage would have on former president Jacob Zuma's prospective trial.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the veterans’ association has clapped back at Notyesi, saying he misrepresented the MKMVA's earlier statement as an attack on the judiciary.

The association's Carl Niehaus has emphasised the MKMVA's confidence in the judiciary and has instead called on NADEL to recognise what they think is a "genuinely expressed concern".

“Instead of attacking MKVMVA as a fellow progressive organisation that is very similarly committed to achieving a just and democratic society just as NADEL is, we believe that the president of NADEL would have done much better by taking our genuinely expressed concern on board.”