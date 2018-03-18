Man (87) dies off coast of Jeffrey’s Bay

-
MKMVA says concerns about Zuma trial ‘genuinely expressed’Local
WC ANC says Professor Phakeng ideal person to run UCTLocal
Man (87) dies off coast of Jeffrey’s BayLocal
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R14,000 by people responding to Gumtree adLocal
Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on presidential re-electionLocal
[WATCH] Russians begin voting in presidential electionWorld
2 people killed on WC roads this weekendLocal
40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheidLocal
Lions edge out SunwolvesSport
Salah fires Liverpool third, Palace escape bottom threeSport
Lukaku, Matic send lukewarm Man United into Cup semisSport
Morocco plans to spend $15.8 billion if it gets 2026 soccer World CupSport
Osaka stuns Halep as rising stars reach Indian Wells finalSport
Iraqi PM welcomes Fifa decision to lift ban on Iraqi stadiumsWorld
Adele unsure of Las Vegas residency
[WATCH] Strong handshakes could indicate a healthy heartLifestyle
[WATCH] America's Got Talent finalist sings without soundLifestyle
[WATCH] Katy Perry gets backlash for kissing contestantLifestyle
Trump lawyer seeks $20m damages from Stormy Daniels – filingWorld
Lotto Results: Saturday 17 March 2018Local
Keith Urban inspired to try by Nicole KidmanLifestyle
Demi Lovato shares sobriety story with fansLifestyle
Academy of Motion Pictures chief accused of sexual misconduct – reportsWorld
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 March 2018Local
DA to decide if de Lille hearing will be open to public, mediaPolitics
Maimane unopposed as DA announces nominations ahead of congressLocal
Reports: Zuma's lawyers expected to apply for bid to overturn NPA’s decisionLocal
DA wants transparency on how much govt spent on Zuma chargesLocal
Saftu: ANC must take responsibility for shielding Zuma on corruption chargesLocal
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possiblePolitics
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
[EXPLAINER] What’s behind the rabies outbreak in South AfricaOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?Opinion
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis responseOpinion
[OPINION] The profound impact of Stephen HawkingOpinion
[OPINION] Don’t be blinded by Ramaphosa’s 'new dawn'Opinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020: OECDWorld
Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuseWorld
Eskom: New charges brought against Suzanne DanielsBusiness
'Exhausted' Toys 'R' Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shutsBusiness
US probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashesBusiness
DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increasePolitics
Man (87) dies off coast of Jeffrey’s Bay
In a separate ordeal, a yacht experienced mechanical difficulties in Table Bay. It is understood the yacht had three people and a dog on board when the incident took place.
CAPE TOWN - Several accidents have occurred on the cape's shore seas this weekend.
In one incident, an 87-year-old man died when he collapsed off the coast of Jeffrey’s Bay.
In a separate ordeal, a yacht experienced mechanical difficulties in Table Bay.
It is understood the yacht had three people and a dog on board when the incident took place.
National Sea Rescue Institute Craig Lambinon said: “The yacht was towed to the royal cape by NSRI Table Bay without incident and safely mowed, once safely mowed no further assistance was required.”
More in Local
MKMVA says concerns about Zuma trial ‘genuinely expressed’one hour ago
WC ANC says Professor Phakeng ideal person to run UCTone hour ago
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R14,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad2 hours ago
Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on presidential re-election2 hours ago
2 people killed on WC roads this weekend3 hours ago
40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheid4 hours ago
