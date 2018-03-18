Man (87) dies off coast of Jeffrey’s Bay

In a separate ordeal, a yacht experienced mechanical difficulties in Table Bay. It is understood the yacht had three people and a dog on board when the incident took place.

CAPE TOWN - Several accidents have occurred on the cape's shore seas this weekend.

In one incident, an 87-year-old man died when he collapsed off the coast of Jeffrey’s Bay.

In a separate ordeal, a yacht experienced mechanical difficulties in Table Bay.

It is understood the yacht had three people and a dog on board when the incident took place.

National Sea Rescue Institute Craig Lambinon said: “The yacht was towed to the royal cape by NSRI Table Bay without incident and safely mowed, once safely mowed no further assistance was required.”