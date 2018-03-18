Maimane unopposed as DA announces nominations ahead of congress
The congress, which takes place every three years, is going to be held in Tshwane and is envisaged to be the largest the party has ever hosted.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced a list of members nominated for new leadership in the party ahead of its federal congress next month.
The congress, which takes place every three years, is going to be held in Tshwane and is envisaged to be the largest the party has ever hosted.
The DA says its hosting the congress in Tshwane symbolic of its plans to take over the union buildings in the coming national elections.
The party’s chief electoral officer Anchen Dreyer says the congress will take place over the weekend of the seventh of next month and the elected members will be announced on Sunday afternoon.
Dreyer says the positions of chairperson and federal leader will go uncontested.
“Then the last position, I’m sure that’s one you’ve been waiting for, federal leader, we’ve one nomination only, so that’s Mmusi Maimane. He’s therefore elected unopposed, there’s no other candidates for the position of the federal leader.”
She says more than just a congress this will be a celebration of its growth since 2015.
The following candidates will contest the Deputy Federal Chairperson position #DACongress2018 pic.twitter.com/kZivDGEGP4— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 18, 2018
More in Local
-
De Lille says to consider options on what to do following nepotism claims
-
Prof Phakeng commits to UCT’s vision on transformation
-
SAA reportedly planning to spend over R30m on protection of key personnel
-
Suspect linked to cyclist murder to appear in court next week
-
Health Ministry confirms listeria presence at Rainbow Chicken plant in FS
-
Reports: Zuma's lawyers expected to apply for bid to overturn NPA’s decision
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.