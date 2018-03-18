Maimane unopposed as DA announces nominations ahead of congress

The congress, which takes place every three years, is going to be held in Tshwane and is envisaged to be the largest the party has ever hosted.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced a list of members nominated for new leadership in the party ahead of its federal congress next month.

The DA says its hosting the congress in Tshwane symbolic of its plans to take over the union buildings in the coming national elections.

The party’s chief electoral officer Anchen Dreyer says the congress will take place over the weekend of the seventh of next month and the elected members will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

Dreyer says the positions of chairperson and federal leader will go uncontested.

“Then the last position, I’m sure that’s one you’ve been waiting for, federal leader, we’ve one nomination only, so that’s Mmusi Maimane. He’s therefore elected unopposed, there’s no other candidates for the position of the federal leader.”

She says more than just a congress this will be a celebration of its growth since 2015.