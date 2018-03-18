Lukaku, Matic send lukewarm Man United into Cup semis
The goal was Lukaku’s 12th goal in 11 FA Cup games and the Belgian’s 25th of the season in all competitions, including goals in each round of the FA Cup.
MANCHESTER, England – Headers by Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic earned Manchester United an unconvincing 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in a low-key FA Cup quarter-final played in freezing conditions on Saturday.
United, looking to make amends after their feeble Champions League defeat by Sevilla, struggled to impose themselves against Brighton before Lukaku broke the deadlock by heading home Matic’s curling, left-foot cross at the far post after 37 minutes.
The goal was Lukaku’s 12th goal in 11 FA Cup games and the Belgian’s 25th of the season in all competitions, including goals in each round of the FA Cup.
But once again, United were unable to build on the opener and lost their way in the second half as a slow tempo and lack of fluency restricted their attacking potency.
Brighton, in contrast, grew more confident as the game went on and dominated possession in the second half to keep United goalkeeper Sergio Romero busy.
Dutch forward Juergen Locadia was twice foiled by Romero and was off-target with a header from a promising Solly March cross.
But Matic calmed the nerves around Old Trafford seven minutes from time when he stole in to nod Ashley Young’s teasing free kick into the net.
“It was difficult for us after the defeat against Sevilla, of course we were very sad after the game. It was important to see a reaction today and we’re through to the next round and we’re happy,” Matic said.
Manager Jose Mourinho’s angry 12-minute monologue on Friday contained little criticism of his players but he was less forgiving after this display.
“Matic was an island of personality, surrounded by not water but lack of class and desire. I have to say that,” said the Portuguese manager.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton said his team had caused United problems.
“We were always in the game, certainly as regards shots and shots on target, I thought we were always a threat but we needed to work their keeper a little bit more, maybe that little bit more quality in the final third,” he said.
United, bidding to win the FA Cup for the 13th time, joined Tottenham Hotspur in the last four. Leicester City play Chelsea and third-tier Wigan Athletic face Southampton in the other quarter-finals on Sunday.
More in Sport
-
Salah fires Liverpool third, Palace escape bottom three
-
Morocco plans to spend $15.8 billion if it gets 2026 soccer World Cup
-
Osaka stuns Halep as rising stars reach Indian Wells final
-
Iraqi PM welcomes Fifa decision to lift ban on Iraqi stadiums
-
Sharapova withdraws from Miami Open with forearm injury
-
Rabada appeal hearing set for 19 March
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.