Lotto Results: Saturday 17 March 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 17 March are as follows:

Lotto: 06, 21, 26, 40, 42, 44 Bonus: 49

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 05, 17, 31, 46, 51 Bonus: 48

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 08, 21, 32, 36, 39 Bonus: 10

