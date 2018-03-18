Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem's Old City, attacker shot dead: Israeli TV

-
Putin wins Russia's presidential election: exit pollWorld
-
Peru president says he used offshore firm to legally avoid US taxes: audioWorld
-
Sources contradict Sessions' testimony he opposed Russia outreachWorld
-
MKMVA says concerns about Zuma trial ‘genuinely expressed’Local
-
WC ANC says Professor Phakeng ideal person to run UCTLocal
-
Man (87) dies off coast of Jeffrey’s BayLocal
-
WC ANC says Professor Phakeng ideal person to run UCTLocal
-
Man (87) dies off coast of Jeffrey's BayLocal
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R14,000 by people responding to Gumtree adLocal
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on presidential re-electionLocal
-
2 people killed on WC roads this weekendLocal
-
40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheidLocal
-
Lions edge out SunwolvesSport
-
Salah fires Liverpool third, Palace escape bottom threeSport
-
Lukaku, Matic send lukewarm Man United into Cup semisSport
-
Morocco plans to spend $15.8 billion if it gets 2026 soccer World CupSport
-
Osaka stuns Halep as rising stars reach Indian Wells finalSport
-
Iraqi PM welcomes Fifa decision to lift ban on Iraqi stadiumsWorld
-
Adele unsure of Las Vegas residencyLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Strong handshakes could indicate a healthy heartLifestyle
-
[WATCH] America's Got Talent finalist sings without soundLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Katy Perry gets backlash for kissing contestantLifestyle
-
Trump lawyer seeks $20m damages from Stormy Daniels – filingWorld
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 17 March 2018Local
-
Keith Urban inspired to try by Nicole KidmanLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato shares sobriety story with fansLifestyle
-
Academy of Motion Pictures chief accused of sexual misconduct – reportsWorld
-
DA to decide if de Lille hearing will be open to public, mediaPolitics
-
Maimane unopposed as DA announces nominations ahead of congressLocal
-
Reports: Zuma's lawyers expected to apply for bid to overturn NPA’s decisionLocal
-
DA wants transparency on how much govt spent on Zuma chargesLocal
-
Saftu: ANC must take responsibility for shielding Zuma on corruption chargesLocal
-
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possiblePolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] What’s behind the rabies outbreak in South AfricaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis responseOpinion
-
[OPINION] The profound impact of Stephen HawkingOpinion
-
[OPINION] Don’t be blinded by Ramaphosa’s 'new dawn'Opinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020: OECDWorld
-
Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuseWorld
-
Eskom: New charges brought against Suzanne DanielsBusiness
-
'Exhausted' Toys 'R' Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shutsBusiness
-
US probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashesBusiness
-
DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increasePolitics
Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem's Old City, attacker shot dead: Israeli TV
The report on Channel 10 television said Turkish identity papers were found on the body of the alleged assailant.
JERUSALEM - An Israeli was stabbed and wounded in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday and an Israeli television station said the suspected attacker was shot dead.
The report on Channel 10 television said Turkish identity papers were found on the body of the alleged assailant.
Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said one person was stabbed in the upper body and was in critical condition.
An Israeli police spokesman confirmed the attack, near the Western Wall, and said the assailant was “neutralised” but gave no further details.
Tensions have risen in Jerusalem since US President Donald Trump recognized the city as Israel’s capital on 6 December.
The latest incident followed an attack on Friday in the occupied West Bank in which the Israeli military said a Palestinian motorist rammed and killed two Israeli soldiers guarding a road near a Jewish settlement.
-
Putin wins Russia's presidential election: exit poll2 hours ago
-
Peru president says he used offshore firm to legally avoid US taxes: audio2 hours ago
-
Sources contradict Sessions' testimony he opposed Russia outreach2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on presidential re-election4 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Russians begin voting in presidential election5 hours ago
-
Britain accuses Russia of secretly stockpiling deadly nerve agent used in attack7 hours ago
