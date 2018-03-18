Israeli military says carried out Gaza operation against attack tunnel

40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheid
Israeli forces foiled an attempt by the Hamas militant group to rebuild an attack tunnel, the Israeli military said.
“Using precise intelligence and new technology, the Israel Defence Forces thwarted an attempt by Hamas to renew an old terror tunnel near Kerem Shalom,” the military said, naming a commercial crossing point at the frontier.
