GP Health Dept welcomes ruling that pathology workers must resume duties

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health Department has welcomed a court ruling that pathology officers in the province are to resume their duties.

The department applied for a court interdict against the striking forensic pathology employees to enable the families who wanted to bury their loved ones to do so.

The services in the various facilities, including Germiston, were disrupted after workers embarked on an illegal strike.

The department says it regrets inconveniences caused to the families of the deceased as a result of the disruptions to services.

Spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said: “As presented in court, the department has addressed all other concerned raised by the officers including those from national bargaining. Their concerns about the formal training course are being addressed. The Health Professions Council has finalised the requirement and this will be gazetted nationally.”