De Lille says to consider options on what to do following nepotism claims
The Area Based Service Delivery Directors have been appointed to streamline effective service delivery to Cape Town communities.
CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has rubbished claims she influenced the appointment of the metro’s Service Delivery Directors.
The officials were appointed last year, as part of the City’s Organisational Development and Transformation Plan.
Officials say the aim is to fast track other services like transport and urban development, Energy and Social Services, besides basic services like water, electricity and sanitation.
De Lille says the South African Local Government Bargaining Council Commissioner did not find any nepotism during the appointment process of these area directors.
“The allegation that the leadership of the city interfered it’s not true. Go find it anyway in the report, to me that’s a blatant lie and I’ll really consider my options on what to do.”
De Lille says the new allegations levelled against her are frivolous.
