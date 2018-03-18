DA to decide if de Lille hearing will be open to public, media
The DA's case against de Lille stems from charges she acted in a manner that's impacted negatively on the party. It also found she failed to carry out her duties to the standard required.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) disciplinary panel will decide whether the public and media will be allowed access to Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's hearing.
Party leadership announced the disciplinary hearing against de Lille is set to start this coming Tuesday.
A DA federal executive meeting in January this year resolved that she should face charges for the bringing the party into disrepute.
The DA's case against de Lille stems from charges she acted in a manner that's impacted negatively on the party.
It also found she failed to carry out her duties to the standard required by the party and the legislation.
Chairperson of the DA's Federal Council, James Selfe, says the disciplinary hearings have been set down for four days.
“Her trail was due to begin on 5 March, her legal team requested a postponement. The hearing in now due to start on 20 March.”
De Lille highlights why she feels this process should play out on an open platform.
“My lawyers have certainly emphasised to the party that I can only restore my reputation if the public is able to view and to assess for themselves whether I am guilty or not.”
The process is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this week.
Read my full statement regarding the @Our_DA disciplinary hearing due to start this Tuesday, 20 March 2018 pic.twitter.com/2cIiewLnOy— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) March 18, 2018
