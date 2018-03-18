City of CT to roll out pressure management systems to reduce leaks, pipe bursts

The water pressure management technology will be introduced to 25 areas across the metro. The city's Farouk Robertson says the water pressure will be remotely controlled.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is set to roll out pressure management technology to various parts of the metro.

Officials say implementing these measures will also reduce leaks and the occurrence of pipe bursts by ensuring pressure remains within levels that the pipework can tolerate.

The city's Water and Sanitation Department's Farouk Robertson says the water pressure will be remotely controlled.

“Pressure management reduces the hydraulic pressure exerted by the water on the inner walls of the pipes and when it does that it sort of prolongs the lifespan of the pipe network and infrastructure.”

Dunoon will be the first community where this project will be established.

Meanwhile, this week's daily water consumption level for the city stands at 511 million litres.

Officials, however, set a target of 450 million litres per day to ensure sustainability of available water sources.