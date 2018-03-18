'Black Panther' surpasses 'Tomb Raider' for fifth box office crown
Alicia Vikander’s 'Tomb Raider' finished second in its opening weekend in line with expectations with $23.5 million from 3,854 sites for Warner Bros. and MGM.
LOS ANGELES - Disney-Marvel’s Black Panther has maintained its momentum at the domestic box office, winning its fifth consecutive weekend with $27 million from 3,834 locations.
Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider finished second in its opening weekend in line with expectations with $23.5 million from 3,854 sites for Warner Bros. and MGM. Lionsgate-Roadside Attractions’ faith-based drama I Can Only Imagine outperformed forecasts with $17.1 million at 1,629 venues.
Disney’s second weekend of time-travel adventure A Wrinkle in Time followed in fourth with $16.6 million at 3,980 locations, lifting its 10-day total to $61.1 million. Fox’s launch of gay teen comedy-drama Love, Simon took fifth with $11.5 million at 2,402 venues.
Black Panther has become only the seventh title to pass the $600 million milestone at the North American box office and is the second-fastest film to do so. It’s the fourth-highest fifth weekend of all time, and the first time a film has held the top spot for five weekends in a row since 2009’s “Avatar.”
The overall box office took in about $130 million, down 50 percent from the same weekend last year when Disney’s Beauty and the Beast opened with $174.5 million.
Thanks to Black Panther, the year-to-date box office is up 2% over the same period a year ago at $2.5 billion, according to comScore.
