40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheid

Sisulu to embark on continental visits in bid to strengthen tiesLocal
City of CT to roll out pressure management systems to reduce leaks, pipe burstsLocal
Theft, vandalism delay drilling at CT aquifer projectsLocal
Britain accuses Russia of secretly stockpiling deadly nerve agent used in attackWorld
DA to decide if de Lille hearing will be open to public, mediaPolitics
Numsa condemns Greenpeace statement on IPP interdictLocal
GP Health Dept welcomes ruling that pathology workers must resume dutiesLocal
Lukaku, Matic send lukewarm Man United into Cup semisSport
Morocco plans to spend $15.8 billion if it gets 2026 soccer World CupSport
Osaka stuns Halep as rising stars reach Indian Wells finalSport
Iraqi PM welcomes Fifa decision to lift ban on Iraqi stadiumsWorld
Sharapova withdraws from Miami Open with forearm injurySport
Rabada appeal hearing set for 19 MarchSport
[WATCH] Katy Perry gets backlash for kissing contestantLifestyle
Trump lawyer seeks $20m damages from Stormy Daniels – filingWorld
Lotto Results: Saturday 17 March 2018Local
Keith Urban inspired to try by Nicole KidmanLifestyle
Demi Lovato shares sobriety story with fansLifestyle
Academy of Motion Pictures chief accused of sexual misconduct – reportsWorld
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 March 2018Local
Why Mauritius is more than a honeymoon destinationLifestyle
[MY TAKE] Reasons to visit the beachLifestyle
Maimane unopposed as DA announces nominations ahead of congressLocal
Reports: Zuma's lawyers expected to apply for bid to overturn NPA’s decisionLocal
DA wants transparency on how much govt spent on Zuma chargesLocal
Saftu: ANC must take responsibility for shielding Zuma on corruption chargesLocal
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possiblePolitics
De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against herPolitics
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
[EXPLAINER] What’s behind the rabies outbreak in South AfricaOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?Opinion
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis responseOpinion
[OPINION] The profound impact of Stephen HawkingOpinion
[OPINION] Don’t be blinded by Ramaphosa’s 'new dawn'Opinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020: OECDWorld
Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuseWorld
Eskom: New charges brought against Suzanne DanielsBusiness
'Exhausted' Toys 'R' Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shutsBusiness
US probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashesBusiness
DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increasePolitics
40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheid
The dwellers are said to have to waited over a decade in order to get their land back after having had lodged a claim back in 2001.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has announced that Mayor Patricia de Lille will be joining 40 beneficiaries of a Rondebosch East land claim on Monday.
It’s understood de Lille is set to host the claimants in a ceremonial handing over of the land which was dispossessed under apartheid law.
The dwellers are said to have to waited over a decade in order to get their land back after having had lodged a claim back in 2001.
The city's Zara Nicholson said: “Two days before SA celebrates Human Rights day, the city’s executive Mayor Patricia de Lille will join about 40 claimant families where we will host a ceremonial ceremony to hand over land to these claimants who were dispossessed under the apartheid regime in the early 1960s.”
Meanwhile, Hangberg residents say they are optimistic after meeting with de Lille last week regarding their housing and land issues.
Affected resident Lee Smith says, the mayor has made a number of commitments and hopes she pulls through.
Two weeks ago, residents protested and handed over a memorandum to the city's mayoral committee member Suzette Little giving them 21 days to respond.
“The executive mayor de Lille confirmed that on 22 March engineers will be on the site. The project will be officially kicking off where the upgrade services will be given to those living without services over in the Die Sloot area which is the area, the bone of contention of the 2010 riot.”
Smith adds that the city has identified two new sites for housing have been identified in Hangberg and will look into the matter regarding the transfer of SANParks land to the city development in Hangberg.
