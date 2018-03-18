40 Rondebosch claimants to receive land dispossessed during apartheid

The dwellers are said to have to waited over a decade in order to get their land back after having had lodged a claim back in 2001.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has announced that Mayor Patricia de Lille will be joining 40 beneficiaries of a Rondebosch East land claim on Monday.

It’s understood de Lille is set to host the claimants in a ceremonial handing over of the land which was dispossessed under apartheid law.

The city's Zara Nicholson said: “Two days before SA celebrates Human Rights day, the city’s executive Mayor Patricia de Lille will join about 40 claimant families where we will host a ceremonial ceremony to hand over land to these claimants who were dispossessed under the apartheid regime in the early 1960s.”

Meanwhile, Hangberg residents say they are optimistic after meeting with de Lille last week regarding their housing and land issues.

Affected resident Lee Smith says, the mayor has made a number of commitments and hopes she pulls through.

Two weeks ago, residents protested and handed over a memorandum to the city's mayoral committee member Suzette Little giving them 21 days to respond.

“The executive mayor de Lille confirmed that on 22 March engineers will be on the site. The project will be officially kicking off where the upgrade services will be given to those living without services over in the Die Sloot area which is the area, the bone of contention of the 2010 riot.”

Smith adds that the city has identified two new sites for housing have been identified in Hangberg and will look into the matter regarding the transfer of SANParks land to the city development in Hangberg.