2 people killed on WC roads this weekend

JOHANNESBURG – At least two people have died in road accidents in the Western Cape this weekend alone.

Fines totalling more than R350,000 were also issued to drivers.

Provincial traffic chief, Kenny Africa said: “Th highest reading recorded was a reading of 1.13 mg per thousand millilitres and that was in the Southern Cape in George, this driver was five times over the legal limit. We arrested one person for being in possession of illegal substances in Swellendam, another two were arrested for fraud and bribery in Brackenfell.”

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) have arrested eight motorists for speeding on Summit Road in Midrand on Sunday.

They were caught driving above 120 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometres zone.

They are currently out on R1,500 bail each and will still have to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court to face charges of reckless and negligent driving.

JMPD says they have been conducting stop and check on vehicles on several roads across the city.