Zuma considers challenging decision to prosecute him

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers say they are considering challenging the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to prosecute him.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma could challenge a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority to reinstate criminal charges against him.

His lawyer, Michael Hulley is reportedly considering taking the decision on review.

NPA head, Shaun Abrahams, announced on Friday that Zuma will face 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to 783 payments from his former advisor Shabir Shaik.

Abrahams says he notified the former president earlier on Friday of his decision.

He explained that Zuma’s representations were unsuccessful.

“Mr Zuma’s representation, broadly speaking, largely relates to allegations of a prosecution characterised by prosecutorial manipulation, impropriety, fair trial abuses, prosecutorial misconduct, deliberate leaking of information to the media and irrational decisions made by various national directors and/or acting national directors of public prosecution.”

Abrahams said Zuma disputes all the allegations against him, and that he lacked the requisite intent to commit the crimes.

