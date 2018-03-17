[UPDATE] Some homes vacated as firefighters attend to blaze on Table Mountain

Some homes in the vicinity of a road leading to Table Mountain have been evacuated amid a fire. Fanned by the wind, the flames have spread rapidly.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services’ Theo Layne said: “We have nine firefighting vehicles from the city of Cape Town fire and rescue services assisted by three helicopters water bombing. The fire has not been contained as yet, it is being fanned by very strong south-westerly winds. There was a request to evacuate Tafelberg Road which has been done and thus far the cause of the fire is undetermined.”

The fire broke out earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard said: “Three helicopters and a spotter plane form Working on Fire and 70 firefighters have been dispatched to assist Table Mountain National Park, PDMC and the City of Cape Town in suppressing a fire that broke out above Tafelberg Road.”

