Three people wounded after shootout between police gunmen in Emmarentia

US probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashesBusiness
Saftu, Unite Behind welcome decision to prosecute ZumaLocal
Three people wounded after shootout between police gunmen in EmmarentiaLocal
At least 15 dead as migrant boat sinks off Greek islandWorld
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced as new UCT vice chancellorLocal
Pedestrian bridge to be built in Somerset West after child struck by carLocal
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possiblePolitics
[UPDATE] Some homes vacated as firefighters attend to blaze on Table MountainLocal
De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against herPolitics
Sharapova withdraws from Miami Open with forearm injurySport
Rabada appeal hearing set for 19 MarchSport
VAR will be used at Russia World Cup, says FifaSport
Munyai breaks van Niekerk’s SA 200m record at SA ChampsSport
Steyn rules himself out of third Australia testSport
Chiefs rally from 14 points down to beat Bulls in HamiltonSport
Academy of Motion Pictures chief accused of sexual misconduct – reportsWorld
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 March 2018Local
Why Mauritius is more than a honeymoon destinationLifestyle
[MY TAKE] Reasons to visit the beachLifestyle
'Dr Dre’s The Defiant Ones is a story about overcoming’Lifestyle
Rihanna accuses Snapchat of shaming domestic violence victimsLifestyle
Jennifer Lopez on her #MeToo momentLifestyle
Queen Elizabeth gives Harry and Meghan official blessingLifestyle
Meghan Trainor quit drinking after vocal surgeryLifestyle
De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against herPolitics
DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increasePolitics
MKMVA says concerned Zuma will not get fair trialPolitics
SACP warns ANC against keeping Zuma on the campaign trailLocal
The beginning of the end? SA social media reacts to #ZumaChargesPolitics
[WATCH] NPA announces decision to pursue charges against ZumaPolitics
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
[EXPLAINER] What’s behind the rabies outbreak in South AfricaOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?Opinion
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis responseOpinion
[OPINION] The profound impact of Stephen HawkingOpinion
[OPINION] Don’t be blinded by Ramaphosa’s 'new dawn'Opinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increasePolitics
SA credit downgrade may do less damage than fearedBusiness
Shoprite recalls Farmer’s Deli Red Viennas after listeria found in batchBusiness
#RandReport: Rand falls as Moody’s review nearsBusiness
Yunus Carrim questions Moyane’s role in Gupta VAT refundLocal
Standard Chartered starts African online banking push in Ivory CoastBusiness
Three people wounded after shootout between police gunmen in Emmarentia
It is understood police were following a car when the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire. After a chase, the assailants then hijacked another vehicle shooting the driver.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been a shootout in Emmarentia in Johannesburg between police and gunmen.
At least three people have been wounded.
It is understood police were following a car in the area when the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire
After a chase, the assailants then hijacked another vehicle shooting the driver.
The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We are searching for more than four suspects who have fled in an Isuzu and the car which was used was dumped and it was found that it was hijacked in Douglasdale earlier this year. So far we are appealing to anyone with information to call the police.”
Saftu, Unite Behind welcome decision to prosecute Zuma59 minutes ago
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced as new UCT vice chancellor2 hours ago
Pedestrian bridge to be built in Somerset West after child struck by car2 hours ago
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possible2 hours ago
[UPDATE] Some homes vacated as firefighters attend to blaze on Table Mountain3 hours ago
De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against her3 hours ago
