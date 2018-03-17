Three people wounded after shootout between police gunmen in Emmarentia

It is understood police were following a car when the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire. After a chase, the assailants then hijacked another vehicle shooting the driver.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a shootout in Emmarentia in Johannesburg between police and gunmen.

At least three people have been wounded.

It is understood police were following a car in the area when the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire

After a chase, the assailants then hijacked another vehicle shooting the driver.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We are searching for more than four suspects who have fled in an Isuzu and the car which was used was dumped and it was found that it was hijacked in Douglasdale earlier this year. So far we are appealing to anyone with information to call the police.”