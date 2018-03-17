Three people wounded after shootout between police gunmen in Emmarentia

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Three people wounded after shootout between police gunmen in Emmarentia

It is understood police were following a car when the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire. After a chase, the assailants then hijacked another vehicle shooting the driver.

Picture: Freeimages
Picture: Freeimages
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a shootout in Emmarentia in Johannesburg between police and gunmen.

At least three people have been wounded.

It is understood police were following a car in the area when the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire

After a chase, the assailants then hijacked another vehicle shooting the driver.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We are searching for more than four suspects who have fled in an Isuzu and the car which was used was dumped and it was found that it was hijacked in Douglasdale earlier this year. So far we are appealing to anyone with information to call the police.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA