Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30

The UK-based war monitoring group said the strikes on Zamalka town also injured dozens. There was no immediate comment from Damascus, which says it only targets armed militants.

A member of Syria's pro-government forces walks past damaged structures in the town of Mudyara, formerly held by opposition groups, in the center of the eastern Ghouta region as regime troops carry on with their assault on the rebel-held enclave, just outside the capital Damascus. Picture: AFP.
A member of Syria's pro-government forces walks past damaged structures in the town of Mudyara, formerly held by opposition groups, in the center of the eastern Ghouta region as regime troops carry on with their assault on the rebel-held enclave, just outside the capital Damascus. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

BEIRUT – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on a rebel pocket in eastern Ghouta killed 30 people gathering to leave to government lines on Saturday.

The UK-based war monitoring group said the strikes on Zamalka town also injured dozens. There was no immediate comment from Damascus, which says it only targets armed militants.

The Observatory said a new wave of 10,000 people had left the insurgent pocket to army positions on Saturday in Ghouta, where the government has waged a fierce month-long offensive.

