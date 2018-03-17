Shoprite says recalled Farmer's Deli red Viennas following discovery of listeria
The group says further testing needs to be done to confirm the presence of harmful levels of the bacteria which will take another five working days.
CAPE TOWN – The Shoprite Group has recalled Farmers Deli red viennas after finding listeria in one of the batches. But it's not linked to the recall of enterprise products.
This week, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said government expects infections from the worst listeria outbreak in history to increase.
At least 180 people have died since January last year.
After Enterprise Foods had to recall some of its products following traces of listeria, the Shoprite Group initially said consumers didn't need to worry about its house brand, Ritebrand and Farmers Deli processed meats.
They were not affected by the recall as Rainbow Chicken and Enterprise Foods did not supply their brands.
But now, the Shoprite group says the Winelands District Environmental Health practitioner has found the presence of listeria in an initial testing of a single batch of red viennas.
The grocery retailer says while it waits for confirmation results it has taken precautionary measures by removing all farmers deli red and smoked viennas from its shelves until the products get cleared.
It does however say the listeria monocytogenes is not linked to the recent litseria ST6 recall related to enterprise foods.
