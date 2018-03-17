Saftu, Unite Behind welcome decision to prosecute Zuma
The Democratic Alliance, Saftu and Unite Behind now want NPA head, Shaun Abrahams to go
CAPE TOWN - The decision to have former president Jacob Zuma face the music has been widely welcomed.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions’ (Saftu) Patrick Craven said: “It has raised the question why the ANC as a whole has blocked any attempt to push ahead with these charges. The ANC as a whole including its former deputy president has done nothing to bring these charges to court.”
But the decision to prosecute the ex-president doesn't stop there for some, the Democratic Alliance as well as Saftu, want NPA head, Shaun Abrahams to go.
Craven said: “The big question then will be who will replace him and I hope that the new head of the NPA will not hesitate to bring additional charges as and when new evidence becomes available which I’m sure it will if not already there on their files.”
Civil society group, Unite Behind's Matthew Hirsch, says the move to prosecute Zuma is long overdue.
“This was in light of the fact that Shaun Abrahams had given Zuma an outrageous deadline of 30 November as to why he should not be charged with corruption, this deadline was further extended into 2018. We also call for Mr Shaun Abrahams to step down as the head of the NPA.”
More in Local
-
Three people wounded after shootout between police gunmen in Emmarentia
-
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced as new UCT vice chancellor
-
Pedestrian bridge to be built in Somerset West after child struck by car
-
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possible
-
[UPDATE] Some homes vacated as firefighters attend to blaze on Table Mountain
-
De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.