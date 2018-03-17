SACP warns ANC against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

SACP warns ANC against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail

Zuma has remained active in the ANC despite his recall earlier this year and has also helped the party campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.

Former president Jacob Zuma during the ANC's 106th anniversary celebrations in East London. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu /EWN.
Former president Jacob Zuma during the ANC's 106th anniversary celebrations in East London. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu /EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – While the African National Congress (ANC) insists it will keep former president Jacob Zuma on its campaign program, its alliance partners say this will negatively impact on the image of the anc.

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that Zuma would be prosecuted on corruption charges-related to the arms deal.

Zuma has remained active in the ANC despite his recall earlier this year and has also helped the party campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.

The ANC’s own research has previously shown that scandals surrounding Zuma contributed to its electoral decline in the last elections.

Despite this, the ANC has integrated Zuma in its campaign program.

As spokesperson Pule Mabe explains; that will continue, corruption charges or not.

“Comrade Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen.”

But the South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila is warning against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail.

“We think perhaps it might be inappropriate for him to be in the front seat of the campaign. He himself must really think on how this will impact the image of the ANC.”

The ANC says Zuma is a law abiding citizen.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA