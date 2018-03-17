SACP warns ANC against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail
Zuma has remained active in the ANC despite his recall earlier this year and has also helped the party campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.
JOHANNESBURG – While the African National Congress (ANC) insists it will keep former president Jacob Zuma on its campaign program, its alliance partners say this will negatively impact on the image of the anc.
On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that Zuma would be prosecuted on corruption charges-related to the arms deal.
The ANC’s own research has previously shown that scandals surrounding Zuma contributed to its electoral decline in the last elections.
Despite this, the ANC has integrated Zuma in its campaign program.
As spokesperson Pule Mabe explains; that will continue, corruption charges or not.
“Comrade Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen.”
But the South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila is warning against keeping Zuma on the campaign trail.
“We think perhaps it might be inappropriate for him to be in the front seat of the campaign. He himself must really think on how this will impact the image of the ANC.”
The ANC says Zuma is a law abiding citizen.
