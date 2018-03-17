Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe as part of two-nation tour
President Cyril Ramaphosa started his two-nation tour on Saturday morning by visiting Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Zimbabwe for an official state visit.
Ramaphosa started his two-nation tour on Saturday morning by visiting Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.
The president's spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “What we are expecting to be discussed in those meetings amongst other issues is issues of regional economic integration. The president is very concerned on issues of peace and stability in the regions o we expect them to feature quite prominently in the discussion with president Mnangagwa.”
Today, President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes a working visit to Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The visit forms part of a long-standing tradition in the SADC region, whereby newly elected Heads of State pay courtesy calls to the neighbouring countries. pic.twitter.com/wjfghNkbaL— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 17, 2018
President Ramaphosa begins working visit to Mozambique. pic.twitter.com/cuYjbKQmxM— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) March 17, 2018
