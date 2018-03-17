Popular Topics


Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe as part of two-nation tour

President Cyril Ramaphosa started his two-nation tour on Saturday morning by visiting Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria on 21 December 2017. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria on 21 December 2017. Picture: GCIS
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Zimbabwe for an official state visit.

Ramaphosa started his two-nation tour on Saturday morning by visiting Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

The president's spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “What we are expecting to be discussed in those meetings amongst other issues is issues of regional economic integration. The president is very concerned on issues of peace and stability in the regions o we expect them to feature quite prominently in the discussion with president Mnangagwa.”

