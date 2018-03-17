Rabada appeal hearing set for 19 March
Rabada was given three demerit points by the International Cricket Council match referee Jeff Crowe, taking him past the tally of eight that triggers an automatic two-game suspension.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will have his appeal against a two-match suspension on Monday as he seeks to play in the rest of the test series against Australia.
Rabada was found guilty of “inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player” after leaning his shoulder into Steve Smith when he dismissed the Australia captain in the first innings of South Africa’s six wicket win in the second test in Port Elizabeth.
New Zealander Michael Heron has been appointed as the judicial commissioner for the hearing, which will be held via video conference on Monday, the ICC said in a statement.
Heron will then have 48 hours to arrive at a decision.
The third test starts Thursday in Cape Town. The four-match series is tied at 1-1.
Although there was contact made with Smith, Rabada has maintained it was accidental.
He was the fifth player to be sanctioned by the ICC in a tempestuous test series so far. The others were Australia’s David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh, and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock.
