Progressive Principals Association concerned at frequency of school stabbings

CAPE TOWN - The Progressive Principals Association has expressed concern over the frequency of school stabbings.

A 15-year-old Mitchell's Plain learner was stabbed multiple times outside the school gates on Friday.

According to the learner, there was an altercation during an interval and after school, he was attacked by fellow learners with scissors and a screwdriver.

Family member Michelle Luckay says they were shocked when the teen was found wounded in his bloody school uniform.

She says he was stabbed in the back and in pain when he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“The one had a scissor the one had a screwdriver apparently. The one was getting ready to throw him with a brick.”

Last month, three learners in grades 11 and 12 were attacked by a matric student in an alleged gang-related incident during the first break at Atlantis Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Progressive Principals Association chairperson Rushda O’Shea says more advocacy and violence prevention programmes are needed at schools.

“Teaching them coping skills, how to deal with issues; enlightening our kids on how to do problem-solving and how to resolve conflict.”

The Western Cape Education Department says the incident is being investigated by officials, even though it happened off the school premises.