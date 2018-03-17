Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced as new UCT vice chancellor
Mamokgethi Phakeng, who's served at the institution as deputy vice-chancellor since 2016 will take over the reins from Max Price in July.
CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town has a new vice-chancellor (VC).
Mamokgethi Phakeng, who's served at the institution as deputy vice-chancellor since 2016 will take over the reins from Max Price in July.
During the announcement at the university on Saturday, Phakeng said: "Often times the work that’s done is not seen out there. The amount, its impact and so on and there’s been lots of work that’s been done here. There’s transformative, there’s responsive and I look forward to continuing, building and shaping it – obviously in a different way moving forward."
Outgoing VC Price, says he looks forward to Phakeng's leadership.
"Professor Phakeng has alit of experience and I think it’s an opportunity for renewal I think we will have a smooth transition because she’s been here and she already knows the ropes and she has demonstrated her ability in the portfolios she has run which have been research and internationalisation."
#UCTVC Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced as the University of Cape Town’s new Vice Chancellor. She’ll formally take up the position from the 1st of July. KB pic.twitter.com/tYxOPHE6o5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2018
More in Local
-
Pedestrian bridge to be built in Somerset West after child struck by car
-
Maimane: Zuma prosecution must begin as soon as possible
-
Firefighters attend to blaze on Table Mountain
-
De Lille denies new nepotism allegations against her
-
DA says pressing forward with challenge to VAT increase
-
MKMVA says concerned Zuma will not get fair trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.