Go

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced as new UCT vice chancellor

Mamokgethi Phakeng, who's served at the institution as deputy vice-chancellor since 2016 will take over the reins from Max Price in July.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng was announced as UCT's vice chancellor on Saturday 17 March 2018. Picture: mamokgethi.com
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town has a new vice-chancellor (VC).

Mamokgethi Phakeng, who's served at the institution as deputy vice-chancellor since 2016 will take over the reins from Max Price in July.

During the announcement at the university on Saturday, Phakeng said: "Often times the work that’s done is not seen out there. The amount, its impact and so on and there’s been lots of work that’s been done here. There’s transformative, there’s responsive and I look forward to continuing, building and shaping it – obviously in a different way moving forward."

Outgoing VC Price, says he looks forward to Phakeng's leadership.

"Professor Phakeng has alit of experience and I think it’s an opportunity for renewal I think we will have a smooth transition because she’s been here and she already knows the ropes and she has demonstrated her ability in the portfolios she has run which have been research and internationalisation."

