Police investigate mob justice case in Eldorado Park
Spokesperson Phillemon Khorombi has called on anyone with information that will assist police in the investigation to come forward.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a mob justice incident in Eldorado Park where two men were beaten up by community members accusing them of abducting a young girl.
They claim the pair, who were collecting second hand goods around the community, kidnapped the young girl on Friday.
Police say the men were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.
“We appeal to the public also to assist with this investigation as we’ve so far not arrested anyone, we need information so that we can open the case.”
